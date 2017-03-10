Christy Mack Cries In War Machine Attack Trial & Claims Couple Wanted Sex Slave

AP Images

Christy Mack tried to stay strong while testifying against her ex-boyfriend, War Machine, over the brutal attack that nearly killed her. Yet, as details of their troubled relationship were revealed, including plans to get a ‘sex slave,’ she broke down while on the stand and cried!

There was only so much Christy Mack, 25, could take. While undergoing cross-examination on March 9 over the Aug. 2014 attack from her ex, War Machine, 35, she tried her best to keep it together. But, when asked if the social media followers she gained following her beating was “worth it,” she couldn’t hold back anymore.

“I would not want to almost die for a few followers,” she said while openly weeping, according to the New York Post. During the Aug. 2014 incident where he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her, Christy suffered a fractured orbital socket, a broken nose, a damaged liver, a fractured rib and numerous other broken bones in her face. War Machine (born Jonathan Koppenhaver) has been charged with 34 counts, including attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Christy and War Machine’s dirty laundry was also aired during this day of testimony, including text conservations about them possibly getting a “sex slave.” While they were together, Christy and War Machine allegedly discussed getting someone for him “to have sex with when [she] was unable.” When asked about this, Christy said, “We had plans for the three of us, but I don’t recall us ever even having a threesome.”

During the attack, Christy claims that War Machine threatened to kill her. She also says that as he allegedly beat her for two hours, he would go through her cell phone. “Any time he would see something that he didn’t like…he would hit me,” she said, according to the New York Daily News. She also claims that as she was unconscious, he “sawed off” her hair and cut up her wigs because “he always hated them.”

Christy’s phone was also brought up by War Machine’s defense team. His lawyers claimed that hours before the attack, she sent him a topless photo. “I need that,” he said in response to the text. “It’s all yours,” she responded, completely unaware that she, and her then boyfriend Corey Thomas, were about to be brutally beaten at the hands of the disgraced MMA fighter.

