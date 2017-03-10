So many feels! Celine Dion’s ballad for the ‘Beauty & The Beast’ soundtrack is exactly the sort of perfection you expect from the singer and you just have to listen to this touching song!

Get those tissues ready! The Beauty & The Beast soundtrack has another knockout for Disney fans ahead of the Mar. 17 release of live action movie starring Emma Watson, 26. Celine Dion’s “How Does A Moment Last Forever,” will seriously give you chills it’s so stunning. The 48 year-old singer wows listeners yet again with another stellar song for a movie soundtrack from composer Alan Menken.

Between Celine’s song and John Legend’s duet with Ariana Grande for the new rendition of “Beauty & The Beast,” it really feels like Disney is kicking it old school with these tracks and we’re totally into it. It seems like this live action Beauty & The Beast really combines the best of the animated movie with some amazing new treats like Josh Groban’s “Evermore.”

The lyrics for the song are so beautiful and touching. They totally fit with Belle’s love story with the Beast and you can check out the full lyrics below, via E! online.

[Verse 1]

How does a moment last forever?

How can a story never die?

It is love we must hold onto

Never easy, but we try

Sometimes our happiness is captured

Somehow, our time and place stand still

Love lives on inside our hearts and always will

Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone

But when all else has been forgotten

Still our song lives on.

[Verse 2]

Maybe some moments weren’t so perfect

Maybe some memories not so sweet

But we have to know some bad times

Or are lives are incomplete

Then when the shadows overtake us

Just when we feel all hope is gone

We’ll hear our song and know once more

Our love lives on

How does a moment last forever?

[Verse 3]

How does our happiness endure?

Through the darkest of our troubles

Love is beauty, love is pure

Love pays no mind to desolation

It flows like a river through the soul

Protects, covers, and perseveres

And makes us whole

Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone / But when all else has been forgotten

Still our song lives on That’s how a moment lasts forever

When our song lives on

HollywoodLifers, did you get chills listening to Celine’s gorgeous song? Sound off in the comments below!