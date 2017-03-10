Celebrity Post-Breakup Makeovers: Why Katy Perry & More Transform After Splits

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

While heartbreak may seem tragic, it’s how you handle it that really matters. There’s something liberating about a fresh start, a new do’, and essentially, a new you, after a split. Some of your favorite stars have retreated to the coping mechanism and here’s why!

New year, new you? — Maybe, but there’s another old remedy that’s been giving your favorite stars a brand new look, and it’s called a breakup. The most recent celeb transformation after a split? — Katy Perry, 32. The world learned of the singer’s breakup with Orlando Bloom, 40, on March 8, and it only took 24 hours for Katy to reemerge with her hair completely chopped off into an edgy pixie cut! She even said that she “felt free” during the debut of her new look on social media! Interesting timing for the makeover? Maybe not;

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

While we’re used to seeing celeb transformations for movie roles, or just a new hair color for a new season, there’s just something about a star when they step out for the first time after a split looking like they’ve been living their best life.

Let’s assess the stars we’ve seen go through complete 180’s after heartache. When Emma Stone, 28, and Andrew Garfield, 33, called it quits in Oct. 2015, she tried just about every hair color on the spectrum. And, she rocked every one! Remember when Ashlee Simpson, 32, and Pete Wentz, 37, separated in Nov. 2o11? We do! She chopped her long dark locks and stepped out with a short, platinum blonde pixie cut. Oh, those were the days.

Who could forget about Khloe Kardashian‘s [32] complete body and hair makeover when she and Lamar Odom, 37, split. This was years in the making, as her body transformed and she became a complete fitness role model. Khloe cut her long dark locks and died her hair blonde, a move we loved! She’s seriously never looked better! Last but not least, we have to end our makeover recap with Kourtney Kardashian, 37. When she split with Scott Disick, 33, for the last time [hopefully] in July 2015, it’s almost as if she made a complete life change. She started going out more, and reverting back to “the old Kourtney” as her sisters would tease her on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourt got into the best shape of her life and we can’t get over it!

So, why do celebs feel the need to go through makeovers or changes after a split? Is it self-esteem thing? Do they have something to prove? Well HollywoodLife.com went right to the source to find out the psychological reasons behind post-breakup makeovers! “The seemingly obvious benefit of a breakup is getting a fresh start to find the right person, be your best and of course look your best. In fact, makeovers and breakups seem to go hand-in-hand,” Lori Zaslow and Jennifer Zucher, co-founders and professional matchmakers of Project Soulmate, said. A post break-up makeover can happen for many reasons…

A fresh start: It’s time to wash away the past and attempt to move on, right? So what better way than a new look! “Katy Perry said she felt ‘free’ after chopping off her luscious locks following her public breakup with Orlando Bloom,” our experts said. “This means it is time for a new haircut, gym routine and wardrobe. The reason for this strong desire for a makeover and lifestyle change after a breakup comes from your need to rebuild.” You have to get back that poise you temporarily lost.

Confidence: “After a breakup, you might be lacking confidence and a new haircut or look can really build your confidence and make you feel sexy. Also if you are looking to get back on the dating scene, you will want to look and feel your best.” As Jay Z, 47, once said, “On to the next one!”

Sweet, but subtle revenge: “When a relationship ends, you want to ‘win’ the breakup and come out on top looking your best,” the experts admitted. Um, YES PLEASE. “Not to mention, you want to look your best to show your ex what they lost.” Cue the evil laugh!

Finding yourself: There’s always a philosophical reason and R.M. Drake quote waiting to be heard about a feat in your life. “Makeovers helps build your confidence and allow you to love yourself and really find yourself as an individual again.” And, bonus — This “will allow you to be able to fall in love again when the right person comes along.” See how easy it is to move on! …

Now, while makeovers are amazing, heartache does take some time to heal. We’re not telling you guys to go out and get a new blowout, change your wardrobe and everything else if you’re going through a split. But… it definitely helps! If there’s anything this little lesson proved, it’s that celebs go through the same things we do!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite celeb post-breakup makeover? Tell us below!

