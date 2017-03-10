‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Series 20 Years Later?

Calling all Scoobies! We said hello to the Hellmouth, Sunnydale High and Buffy Summers — the most fearless teen in TV history — twenty years ago today and our lives were forever changed. Check out this quiz to find out how much you still remember about the OG vampire slayer.

It feels like just yesterday we were hanging out in the library of Sunnydale High with Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and Oz (Seth Green), listening to watcher Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) give us the lowdown on the monster of the week — but it’s actually been two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered on March 10, 1997!

While Buffy was on the air we laughed, cried, and totally fell in love with the Scoobies — including Buffy’s dark and brooding vampire boyfriend, Angel (David Boreanaz), who had us swooning long before Edward Cullen was “sparking” in the sun. We couldn’t wait to tune in each week to see what evil creature Buffy would slay that would inevitably end up being a metaphor for how hard it is to be a teenager. After all, no one knows the adolescent psyche like showrunner Joss Whedon!

Some Buffy fans may have been keeping up with the gang over the years via Netflix (yes, the whole series is there and you should go watch it in its entirety immediately), but others may be a little bit rusty on their vampire lore. Here’s where our handy quiz comes into play. Do your best to answer the questions above and find out just how well you remember the series 20 years later!

If you score high enough you may actually become a “chosen” one yourself. JK. Sadly, you have to be born with those credentials.

