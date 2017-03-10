Brad Pitt ‘Ecstatic’ He, Angelina Jolie & Kids Are In A Healthier Place After Custody Battle

Finally, some good Brangelina news! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Brad Pitt and his six children are all getting along again, and that Angelina Jolie’s ex could NOT be happier about the change.

Brad Pitt, 53, is making headway with his family, including estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, 41, despite their heartbreaking split. As things cool down between the two, sources tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Brad is feeling now that he is rekindling his relationships with his six children, including Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13.

“Brad is ecstatic and relieved that he and his kids are finally getting along well again. Time has healed wounds,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After much therapy from everyone involved, Brad and all of the children, especially the older boys, are learning to enjoy each other again.” This is such great news, and we are happy to hear that Brad and the boys are doing so well!

Our source added, “The boys had to do some forgiving and Brad did a lot of apologizing for them all to get to a healthier place. They are all spending more time together and things are beginning to get back to normal.” As for how Angelina feels about this? The source said that, “Despite everything, Angelina, too, is happy and relieved the family is healing after the rocky split.”

Wow. After everything that Brad, Angelina and the children have been through since the split was first announced, this is a major turn for the better. Hopefully this is the beginning of the end for Brad and Angelina’s divorce, and they will be able to settle on an agreement that works for them and, more importantly, is best for the children. We’re rooting for them!

