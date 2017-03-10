Blac Chyna Enjoys Date Night With Mystery Man?: Pics Of Her With Hunky Stylist

Roger / AKM-GSI

Well, what do we have here? Blac Chyna was spotted out with a handsome stylist in CA on March 8, and you have to see these photos! Is she finally moving on from Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna, 28, is getting cozy with another man?!… at least that’s what a new report from Radar Online is claiming, March 10. The model “cozied up” to Kellon Deryck at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, CA on March 8, the site reports. However, the photos don’t exactly tell a “cozy” story.

In fact, let’s pump the breaks on this speculated romance, because it looks like Chyna and her stunning hairstylist are just friends. Kellon has actually appeared in a ton of photos on her Instagram since he’s the genius behind her incredible glam. And, his Instagram is filled with sultry snaps of her too, that showcase his rockstar work. It appears as though this relationship is totally platonic if you ask us! So, although she and Rob are broken up [at the moment], we don’t think she’s moving on with Kellon.

Speaking of on the rocks, we may be witnessing a court battle pretty soon. Chyna reportedly wants full custody of she and Rob’s daughter, 3-month-old, Dream Kardashian, according to PEOPLE. The model allegedly only wants to give Rob visitation. So what’s going on here?

Well, here’s what we do know. There was major speculation that Chyna was getting cozy with rapper, Future, 33. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s only got eyes for Nicki Minaj, 34, right now, since they’re “vibing.” We also learned that Future respects Chyna, but they are just friends and it’s all business between them.

On a positive note, Rob is on good terms with his famous family. Rob has been hanging with his sisters on Snapchat, while Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the show is “continuing to shoot with all the family members” and cover “Rob and his relationship with Chyna,” an E! spokesperson told PEOPLE. So, hopefully we’ll get some more answers when KUWTK premieres March 12!

