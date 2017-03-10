Courtesy of YouTube

We’re turning the clocks back this weekend, which means that spring is right around the corner, and the warmer weather (at last!) has put everyone in a better mood. To make it even better, here’s the only playlist you’ll need on this sunny Friday to get you pumped for the weekend!

You’ve probably heard most of these songs before, but how about the best remixes? From Ed Sheeran to Lady Gaga, here are my picks for remixes, old and new, worth listening to. Even if you’re sick of the songs at this point, these versions might change your mind.

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (Major Lazer Remix feat. Nyla & Kranium)

You wouldn’t think this song could benefit from a dance makeover, but it does. It really does.

Halsey – Colors (Audien Remix)

This remix is so good that I can’t even listen to the original version anymore. It’s too slow.

Piece Of Me – Britney Spears (Bimbo Jones Remix)

Throwback!

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots (Tomsize Remix)

This song didn’t necessarily need to be remixed, but I’m glad it was.

Stop Desire – Tegan and Sara (Morgan Page Remix)

DJ Morgan Page does a great job sampling Tegan and Sara‘s vocals, while transforming it into an almost completely different song.

Perfect Illusion – Lady Gaga (DJ Linuxis Remix)

Do squats to this!

Ms. Jackson – Outkast (San Holo Remix)

This is SUCH a banger.

Millionaire – Cash Cash (JayKode Remix)

Again, a song that was already perfect enough that it didn’t need to be remixed, but now it’s a next level jam.

Hymn For The Weekend – Coldplay (Alan Walker Remix)

Such a good combination.

Feels – Kiiara (Jai Wolf Remix)

All the feels (sorry).

Boom Clap – Charli XCX (Aeroplane Remix)

Ha, you forgot about this song, didn’t you?

What remixes are you loving lately? Leave a comment and let me know.