‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Try These Rose-Enhanced Cocktail Recipes At Your Viewing Party

4 Ways Out, available at Amali

Ingredients:

2 oz. Gin (we like Brooklyn Gin)

½ oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. St. Germain or Elderflower Syrup

Combine in a cocktail shaker with ice and pour into a Collins Glass and top with Rosé, such as the Saint Lucie ‘MIP’ Cotes de Provence Rosé.

Killer in Red, Courtesy of the Campari Red Diaries Project

Ingredients:

3/4 oz. Campari

3/4 oz. Cinzano 1757 Bianco

1/2 oz. Grand Marnier

3/4 oz. Chamomile Gin

Drop of Rose Essence

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Finish with a drop of rose essential oil and serve.

Clicquot Rich Rosé + Guava

Ingredients:

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 slices of guava

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add the slices of guava, and finish with chilled Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé

La Vie En Rose

Ingredients:

1½ parts elit Vodka

¾ part Lemon Juice

¾ part Creme De Rose Liqueur

½ part Simple Syrup

Shake the elit, lemon juice and simple syrup with cracked ice and strain into a double rocks glass. Top with crushed ice and gently float crème de rose on top.

NOLET’S Silver Raspberry Rose Collins

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Dry Gin

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3 Raspberries

Soda Water

Add all ingredients, except soda, to a mixing glass with ice. Shake and pour over ice in a Collins glass. Add soda water to fill. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Rosa Picante Margarita

Created by Jordan Corney, Bohanan’s (San Antonio)

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón Silver

.5 oz Patrón Citronge Lime

1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

.5 oz ginger syrup

Bar spoon jalapeño oil

Dash rosewater

Rose petal sea salt

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe that has been half-rimmed with rose sea salt, and top with a dash of rose water. Garnish with a rose petal, if available.

Ladybird

Created by Kyle Hunter Bailey for Slowly Shirley

Ingredients:

1/4 oz rose syrup

1/2 oz Cocchi Rosa

1/2 oz Kappa Pisco

1-1/2 oz Dorothy Parker gin

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Serve without ice.

NOLET’S Silver Rose Gimlet

Ingredients:

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Rose Petals

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

