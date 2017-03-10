‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Try These Rose-Enhanced Cocktail Recipes At Your Viewing Party

‘The Bachelor’ finale is right around the corner! Yes, Nick Viall will hand out his final rose on March 13, and you’re going to want to engage in some heavy drinking as you watch the drama unfold. Here are some rosé wine recipes, plus other cocktails inspired by the romantic flower, to mix up!
4 Ways Out, available at Amali
Ingredients:
2 oz. Gin (we like Brooklyn Gin)
½ oz. Lime Juice
1 oz. St. Germain or Elderflower Syrup
Combine in a cocktail shaker with ice and pour into a Collins Glass and top with Rosé, such as the Saint Lucie ‘MIP’ Cotes de Provence Rosé.
Killer in Red
Ingredients:
3/4 oz. Campari
3/4 oz. Cinzano 1757 Bianco
1/2 oz. Grand Marnier
3/4 oz. Chamomile Gin
Drop of Rose Essence
Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Finish with a drop of rose essential oil and serve.
Clicquot Rich Rosé + Guava
Ingredients:
5-6 large ice cubes
2-3 slices of guava
Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne
Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add the slices of guava, and finish with chilled Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé
La Vie En Rose
Ingredients:
1½ parts elit Vodka
¾ part Lemon Juice
¾ part Creme De Rose Liqueur
½ part Simple Syrup
Shake the elit, lemon juice and simple syrup with cracked ice and strain into a double rocks glass. Top with crushed ice and gently float crème de rose on top.
NOLET’S Silver Raspberry Rose Collins
Ingredients:
1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Dry Gin
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Raspberries
Soda Water
Add all ingredients, except soda, to a mixing glass with ice. Shake and pour over ice in a Collins glass. Add soda water to fill. Garnish with fresh raspberries.
Rosa Picante Margarita
Created by Jordan Corney, Bohanan’s (San Antonio)
Ingredients:
2 oz Patrón Silver
.5 oz Patrón Citronge Lime
1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
.5 oz ginger syrup
Bar spoon jalapeño oil
Dash rosewater
Rose petal sea salt
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe that has been half-rimmed with rose sea salt, and top with a dash of rose water. Garnish with a rose petal, if available.
Ladybird
Created by Kyle Hunter Bailey for Slowly Shirley
Ingredients:
1/4 oz rose syrup
1/2 oz Cocchi Rosa
1/2 oz Kappa Pisco
1-1/2 oz Dorothy Parker gin
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Serve without ice.
NOLET’S Silver Rose Gimlet
Ingredients:
1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
1 oz. Fresh Lemonade
0.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur
0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Rose Petals
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.
