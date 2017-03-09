Zayn Malik Dying To Tour With Taylor Swift — But Will His Anxiety Hold Him Back?

He may have a severe case of anxiety that’s kept him from doing many performances as a solo artist, but Zayn Malik is still dying to hit the road with Taylor Swift. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

It’s been more than a year since Zayn Malik, 24, embarked on his solo career, but despite putting out an album full of incredible songs, he has yet to tour! That, of course, could have to do with the fact that Zayn admittedly suffers from anxiety, and feels major pressure when performing in front of big crowds — but he’s not ruling the idea of a tour out completely.

“One Taylor [Swift] comes back with a new album and starts touring again, Zayn would love to join her so they can perform “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” every night,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is obviously familiar with huge tours from his One Direction days and would like to play stadiums again. He actually surprisingly misses the big crowds. You’d think he would be altered by his anxiety, but it is actually more normal for him to deal with huge crowds over intimate settings. He can tune it out better.”

In June 2016, Zayn opened up about his struggle with anxiety, which, at the time, caused him to cancel a highly-anticipated performance at the Capital Summertime Ball in the UK. He called the situation the “worst anxiety of my career,” and then, a few months later, he bailed on a Dubai concert for the same reason.

“I have been working over the last three months to overcome by extreme anxiety around major live solo performances,” he explained. “I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident enough to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October.” He went into detail about his condition in his book, Zayn, as well.

Although the 24-year-old has made plenty of appearances in the last several months, he has yet to perform publicly since this September announcement. Come on, Taylor — make it happen!

