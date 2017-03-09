Logan Miller: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Walking Dead’s New Heartthrob

REX/Shutterstock

Cutie alert! Amidst all the gore and drama of ‘The Walking Dead’, Logan Miller’s Benjamin has been a sweet sight for sore eyes. Here’s everything you need to know about the cutie!

1.) He’s Older Than He Looks On TV

Logan Miller might be best known for his current role on The Walking Dead as orphaned teen Benjamin, the actor himself is actually an adult. Logan is 25 years old and was born on February 18, 1992. Phew, he’s legal!

2.) Logan’s In A Band

Just like most cute guys his age, Logan is in a band. The group’s name is The Johnny Madrid, and he is constantly promoting their music on social media. The group released their first EP, Johnny Madrid EP, on February 18 much to Logan’s excitement. So cool!

3.) You’ve Probably Seen Him Before

While TWD might be considered Logan’s breakout role, he’s also been featured in handfuls of movies and television. From 2009 to 2011, Logan starred as Tripp Cambell on I’m With The Band. He also co-starred in movies like Before I Fall, A Dog’s Purpose and The Bling Ring.

4.) Logan’s Got A Hilarious YouTube Channel

Aside from appearing in television and movies, Logan has a YouTube channel with over 40 homemade videos on it. They go back as far as 2000, when he uploaded a skit called “Logan and Friends ShowSi” which also co-starred actor Thomas Mann. You can watch the videos here!

5.) He Stars As Benjamin On ‘The Walking Dead’

You may not have known this, but Logan’s character, Benjamin, is based off of a completely different character in The Walking Dead comics. In the comics, Benjamin is a guard at The Hilltop who is responsible for keeping the “safe” route in and out of the community safe. On the show Benjamin is actually part of The Kingdom, where he has been taken under both King Ezekiel and Morgan’s wings.

