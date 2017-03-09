Biggie Smalls & Tupac ‘Unsolved’: Everything To Know About The New Investigation Series

REX/Shutterstock

It was all a dream, until now. USA network will produce an investigation series based on the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, who were both gunned down in drive-by shootings less than a year apart. Here’s everything you need to know about the new drama.

The murder cases of rap legends, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur are being cracked open for a new USA network drama. And, the scripted, true crime story already found its Biggie and Tupac characters — Marcc Rose, who will portray Tupac, and Wavyy Jonez, who will play Biggie. See the first photos of the actors on the LA set of the investigation series, right here!

The drama, produced by Universal Cable Productions, began filming this past week, according to TMZ, and this is the first acting role for Jonez. And, you may have recognized Rose, because this is actually the second time he will play Pac. His first portrayal of the iconic rapper was in 2015 film, Straight Outta Compton. The talented, young frontrunners will join Josh Duhamel, 44, Jimmi Simpson, 41, and Bokeem Woodbine, 43, who will all play detectives, according to our sister site, Variety.

When can you see the highly anticipated drama? — Well, the investigation series has no premiere date, yet. In fact, the title of the hour-long drama is still in the works, but, THR, revealed that it may go a little something like this, Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac. Obsessed!

Both murders of Tupac and Biggie remain unsolved to this day. The investigation series will chronicle the two major police investigations into the tragic murders, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The drama will be based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective, Greg Kading, who will consult on the script and co-executive produce the drama. He also led numerous law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders and wrote the book, Murder Rap: The Untold Story Of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations.

It’s almost a given that the drama will be incredibly made, because Anthony Hemingway — who directed multiple episodes of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — will direct the investigation series, according to THR. Kyle Long — a writer on the USA hit show, Suits — is writing the pilot, and he will also executive produce.

Tupac was killed at age 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, on Sept. 13, 1996. He was on his way to a club with producer, Suge Knight, 51, after the two attended a boxing match at the MGM Grand. Suge was driving when a white Cadillac pulled up and shot Tupac multiple times while he was in the passengers seat. His assailants were never caught.

Biggie was killed at age 24 in a drive-by shooting in LA, just six months after Pac, on March 9, 1997. The rapper, also in the passengers seat of the car, which was a suburban, was shot while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Wilshire Blvd. Biggie was shot multiple times by an assailant in a dark-colored Chevrolet. His good friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 47, was in a car nearby, reportedly traveling to Biggie’s hotel. The shooter was never found.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the new series? Do you think it will give more insight into the unsolved mysteries?

