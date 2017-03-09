Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

REX/Shutterstock

Can anyone stop the red-hot San Antonio Spurs? They’re on a nine game winning streak and the Oklahoma City Thunder is looking to put and end to it as they take on Kawhi Leonard and his squad at home in Chesapeake Energy Arena Mar. 9. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

Two of the NBA’s hottest players of the moment will be squaring off, as Kawhi Leonard, 25, leads his San Antonio Spurs on the road against Russell Westbrook‘s Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC needs to pick up a win badly, as they’re on a four game losing streak and sitting way down in seventh place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile the Spurs are nipping at the heels of the Golden State Warriors for division dominance. We’ve got your way to catch every minute of the Mar. 9 game online via live stream, so scroll down for details.

Kawhi upped his chances for the NBA Most Valuable Player race in a performance for the ages on both sides of the court against the Houston Rockets March 6. Not only did he sink a three pointer with 25 seconds left to put them ahead by two, he made it back down court to block James Harden from tying the game back up, putting the Spurs up for good against their Western Conference rival. It only took him 6.5 seconds to make those two clutch plays on his way to a game high 39 points.

His coach Greg Popovich explained after the game what makes him so unique. “The block [at the end of the game] is what makes him special,” the coach said. “Obviously, the 3, you know Harden makes 3s. Kawhi makes 3s. This guy makes 3s, that guy makes 3s. Steph [Curry] makes 3s. Everybody does that. But I don’t know who goes to the other end and does what he does — not that many people on a consistent basis, and entire game, game after game.”

The Thunder’s Russell, 28, has been playing the best season of his career, consistently putting up 40 point plus games. But the loss of Kevin Durant, 28, to the Warriors has proved to be a big impact for the team, as they’re struggling to stay in the playoff hunt. After a brutal three game losing streak, hopefully they can turn things around with an upset against the Spurs.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Spurs or the Thunder?

