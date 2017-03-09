Canada Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic Online

REX/Shutterstock

Hey batter! The first round of the World Baseball Classic will showcase Canada dueling the Dominican Republic on Mar. 9th at 6pm EST in Miami, Florida. Watch every home run and strikeout online here!

Teams from Japan, Puerto Rico, Canada, Colombia, Italy and all points of the world will battle it out all over the world in the annual World Baseball Classic. The first round features a doozy of a game between the fellas from up north, on the Canada team, who will take the field against studs from the Dominican Republic. This Pool C, round robin, game will be held at Marlins Park in Miami Florida.

Expect to see MLB‘s journeyman pitcher Ryan Dempster, 39, hurling the rock from the mound for Canada. The 6’2″, 215 pound right-hander is from Gibsons, Canada and can change speed better than most Canadians his age. Ryan has spent time playing for the Florida Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and more teams in the majors but he has not seen a MLB mound in years. So this should be fun for the old timer.

Games for the World Classic will be held in not only Miami, but also in Mexico, Japan, San Diego, and Los Angeles among other places around the globe. The Dominican Republic team is stacked with talent and are expected to go far in this preseason tournament. The Dominican team features sluggers from all over the majors including outfielder Jose Bautista, 36, along with infielders Adrian Beltre, 37, and Robinson Canó, 34. The DR guys are for real and should give the Canadian team a tough time in the first round.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this first round game? Will you be rooting for the Canadian team or do you think the guys from the Dominican Republic will get more runs across the plate? Let us know who will win!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.