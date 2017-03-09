Landing A Person On Mars By 2039: Why It’s Going To Happen In Your Lifetime

REX/Shutterstock

This is exciting! The House and Senate approved the NASA’s budget and even gave the Space Program some major goals including a mission to Mars! See what other space milestones we could be witnessing here!

We’re going to Mars! Well that’s what the United States Congress is hoping for. The The NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 has been approved by both the House and the Senate on Mar. 9 and is the first NASA appropriations to be approved since 2010, according to UPROXX. Massive budget cuts have kept NASA from getting their budgets approved in recent years. Congress gave out a $19.508 billion budget for NASA’s 2017 fiscal year. That’s a hefty chunk of change that now just awaits approval from the executive office aka President Trump, 70.

Among the 146 page bill, are plans to send a probe to Jupiter’s moon Europa and more missions to launch SLS and Orion spacecraft without crews. NASA also wants to examine the long-term health of former astronauts who have returned from previous missions to space. Perhaps the most exciting bit to come out of NASA’s 2017 budget is the fact Congress wants to send a human to Mars by 2039. That’s only 22 years away!

To top off the news that NASA and Congress want to send people to Mars, they also want to send another person to the Moon. They’re looking to make this a reality before sending someone to Mars. We could watch another moon landing in just 4 years! NASA wants to try and get someone on the moon by 2021. That’s not far off at all!

“The NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 reaffirms our support for the bold visions and commitments that will shape America’s future in space,” Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), chairman of the House Science Committee, said in a statement to Space News. “This bill reiterates the importance of maintaining NASA’s continuity of purpose to ensure America remains a leader in space exploration.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think we’ll see astronauts on Mars? Sound off in the comments below or in the poll to the left!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.