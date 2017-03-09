Whether he gets cut or he gets traded, Tony Romo’s time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to a close. The NFL quarterback – with help from his wife and Bob Dylan – took a moment on March 9 to thank fans for their ‘outpouring of support’ in a very sweet video!

“Hey everyone,” Tony Romo, 36, said in an Instagram video that had Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” playing in the background. “I just wanted to come to tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here. Me and my family felt the outpouring of support from all of you. It’s been overwhelming and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“I wanted to say thank you and we have a lot to think about here going forward,” the soon-to-be-former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said, one day after reports said the organization had planned to cut him after 13 seasons with the Texan team. “We’ll see what happens.”

“Until then, I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dylan,” Tony said, before Candice Crawford, 30, came in to make sure the video doesn’t get too somber. “Babe, enough with the sad music,” she said, putting a smile on her husband’s face.

Tony may have reasons to be sad. The 4-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback was supposedly going to be released on March 9, but sources tell ESPN that Dallas is going to try and trade him instead. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are the two lead names reportedly in talks with Dallas.

It may turn out that Tony will get to stay in Texas, as Houston unloaded quarterback Brock Osweiler, 26, to the Cleveland Browns (along with a 2018 second-round draft pick.) Texas now has $10 million in available cap space since Cleveland’s now on the hook for the guaranteed $16 million that’s owed to Brock. The Browns might ultimately just cut Brock, according to Deadspin, since they have the 2018 draft pick, a 2017 sixth-round pick and some money. As for the Texans, while it seems they lost a lot on that trade, they may now be in a better position to talk Tony into signing on the dotted line.

The idea of not having to move across the country might appeal to Tony, since he and Candice are expecting! The couple announced on Feb. 14 that they’re adding to their family, giving Hawkins Crawford, 4, and Rivers Romo, 2, a new baby sister or baby brother. That should put Tony in a happy mood, no matter where he winds up. The times, they are indeed a’changing.

Where do you think Tony will end up, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he’ll stay in Texas or do you think he might end up in Denver?