For one thrilling moment, London turned into ‘The Six,’ courtesy of The Weeknd and Drake! The longtime collaborators reunited on March 8 during The Weeknd’s concert, busting out some classic tracks that made everyone lose their minds!

While The Clash famously sang “London Calling,” Drake, 30, decided to make the UK’s “Hotline Bling” with a guest appearance during The Weeknd’s Legends Of the Fall show at the 02 Arena, according to Capital Xtra. Drizzy and Abel, 27, busted out a medley of “Fake Love,” “Jumpman” and Energy,” which got everyone up on their feet!

Before leaving the stage, Drizzy gave love to The Weeknd, recounting how he was blown away when he first heard the 2011 House Of Balloons mixtape. “[It’s] one of my Top 5 albums of all time,” Drake said. “Since then, my brother has gone on to become the biggest [artist in the world.]” Drizzy then shouted “OVOXO forever. It doesn’t matter where we are.”

So, when are these two doing a joint tour already? The Weeknd popped up over at Drake’s show in Germany on Feb. 25, performing “Starboy” for the crowd in Oberhausen. He didn’t come alone – Selena Gomez, 24, was there, watching her “bae” from the sidelines. She even captured the cutest Snapchat as she watched her boy in action. Sel was also spotted backstage at The Weeknd’s tour stop in Amsterdam. Perhaps she was in the VIP area of this London show, watching Abel and Aubrey light up the O2?

Drake’s appearance with The Weeknd was far less creepy than what he did during his own concert on March 7. While entertaining all his fans in Copenhagen, Denmark, Drake put on a paper mask of Kanye West’s face. “You not gonna f*ck with me tonight now,” Drake said while throwing a playful jab at Yeezy.

Drake and Ye’s relationship status is “complicated,” at best. During his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye dissed Drake for being “overplayed,” but Drizzy didn’t take it too personally. “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, as in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly sh*ting on me,” Drake said afterwards. Well, unlike Ye, there’s nothing but love between Drake and The Weeknd.

Do you want to see The Weeknd and Drake tour together, HollywoodLifers? Would you love to see them upstage Kanye and Jay Z with their own version of Watch The Throne?