‘The Vampire Diaries’: 16 Memorable Quotes & Speeches From The Past 8 Seasons

Image Courtesy of CW

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is coming to an end in a little over 24 hours and we are not okay. So, we’ve compiled some quotes — some funny, some you’ll probably need tissues for — that will emotionally prepare you.

“I don’t need some spirit journey with a bunch of strangers to convince me that my redemption is within reach. I just need the people I love. The list is short, but profound. You’re right at the top, alongside a great girl I hope to marry one day. Don’t walk away from your list because you don’t think you’re worth it.” – Damon to Stefan

“I’m not going anywhere. I’d rather burn alive than abandon you.” – Bonnie to Enzo

“I guess what I’m trying to say is you knew me better than anyone. You always have. Which is why you already know how impossible it is for me to find the words to say goodbye.” – Elena to Stefan

“That’s my hope for you, Matt. In our crazy life you always stay the same. Human, loyal, good. My hope is that you spend the rest of your life fighting for people like you.” – Elena to Matt

“Thank you for bumping into me that day in the hallway. I never though I would ever be happy again. Then I met you. You changed everything for me. You quite literally saved my life. I love you so much. Which is why I can’t wait to find out what new life you’ve chosen for yourself in 60 years or 70 years or whenever I see you again.” – Elena to Stefan

“So I’m leaving, because I’d rather let you down once than let you down for the rest of your life. And I hope it’s the happiest life, because you, Bonnie Bennett, are an amazing woman, a mediocre crossword puzzle player, and my best friend.” – Damon to Bonnie

“He’s your first love. I intend to be your last, however long it takes.” – Klaus to Caroline

“Stefan smiles. Alert the media!” – Damon

“You know, I look at you and I see myself. A less dashing, less intelligent version.” -Damon to Mason

“I just have to say it once. You just need to hear it. I love you, Elena. And it’s because I love you that I can’t be selfish with you… I don’t deserve you, but my brother does. God, i wish you don’t have to forget this… But, you do.” – Damon to Elena

“Well, the vervain keeps me out of her head. Maybe that’s not my target. Believe it or not, Stefan, some girls don’t need my persuasion. Some girls just can’t resist my good looks, my style and my charm, and my unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift.” – Damon

“Your mom wanted you to know how proud of you she was, and she should be. You’re a beautiful, strong woman, a generous friend, and a bright light in a sea of dark. She said you were extraordinary, and you are, and so was she.” – Damon to Caroline (Liz Forbes’ funeral)

“To a Mystic Falls mom who started out by hating me and became one of my closest friends. She was strong. She was loving. And not only did she protect this town, but she raised an incredible daughter that I now get to call family.” – Damon to Caroline (a toast to Liz Forbes)

“Hopefully your hero hair hasn’t fallen out by then.” – Damon to Stefan

“We’ve all made terrible mistakes in our lives, done things that no apology can heal. But you just have to keep going, trying to find some new happiness, no matter how much you’ve lost. The strange thing is losing those people is what brought us together. It’s how we found each other. It’s what made us family.” – Alaric

“You saw light in me when all I saw was darkness. You saved me from despair. You told me once that I would fall madly in love without realizing it, and that’s what happened. Day by day, bit by bit, year by year, with you.” – Stefan to Caroline

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite quote from The Vampire Diaries? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.