Poor Taylor Swift! Once again, she’s allegedly had a scary run-in with a deranged fan. A 29-year-old man was arrested for stalking and burglary after climbing up on her roof and ringing her doorbell on several occasions. We have the freaky details, here.

Taylor Swift just can’t catch a break! The 27-year-old pop star was forced to call the police on yet ANOTHER alleged stalker, TMZ reports on March 9. According to the outlet, an obsessed fan repeatedly climbed onto the roof of her stunning penthouse in New York City from 10pm-2am. He would ring her door bell continuously – once for a whole hour – and hang out in the lobby.

The fan is a 29-year-old man named Mohammed Jaffar, and understandably this really freaked out TayTay. He was finally arrested on charges of stalking and burglary, and it’s going to cost him $20k to get out of jail on bond.

We would think that Taylor would be extra safe in the glamorous building, which also houses Orlando Bloom and Steven Soderbergh. The poor thing spend $20 million on it so the least she could expect is a little protection!

The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer famously dealt with a similar situation less than 6 months earlier, when another stalker was arrested in Nov. 2016. In that situation, a 39-year-old man named Frank Andrew Hoover harassed Taylor’s family, demanded photos with her, and finally followed her to the airport, even after she got a restraining order against him. So creepy!

That whole scenario left Taylor really freaked out, and we can’t imagine it’s gotten any better now that there’s a second stalker involved. “She tries to not pay attention to it but she is very aware of it and when she starts thinking about it she gets scared,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she makes sure to not focus on it all the time because she doesn’t want it to consume her.”

