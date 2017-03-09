‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ returns Sunday, March 12, and as usual, the drama is real. After Scott Disick is yelled at for bringing a girl on the family vacation in this new trailer from March 8, he throws up his hands and makes the excuse that he’s a ‘sex addict.’ WATCH!

“She’s the love of my life,” Scott Disick, 33, says about Kourtney Kardashian, 37, as he cozies up to her on a couch in the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

But don’t get comfortable, Scott/Kourtney fans, because five minutes later, he’s caught with another woman! “You’re a f*cking whore,” Kim Kardashian, 35, shouts at him. “Scott brought a girl out here,” she adds off-screen.

Scott’s defense? “I’m a sex addict!” Oh, boy. WATCH above!

It’s not news that Scott is pining over Kourt, but it’s clear that he has no chance in hell of getting back with her. As Kourtney says herself in the trailer: “It’s never gonna work out.” Furthermore, we all know that Scott was caught galavanting around Miami and Costa Rica with various models recently, so it’s safe to say that he’s been sticking to his old tricks.

The most important thing is that Kourtney DGAF about Scott as a romantic interest anymore, as we previously told you exclusively. “She is finally done with Scott for good,” an insider close to the Kardashians told us, “And she’s vowing that won’t take him back again.” Still, it’ll be fun to watch Scott run around and try to win her back as usual!

