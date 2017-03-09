Scarlett Johansson Dating A New Man? She Wants To ‘Get On’ With Life After Split

SplashNews

After Scarlett Johansson shockingly filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac on March 7, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s not afraid to step back into the dating game at any time! Hey, the heart wants what the heart wants… So, is there a new man, already?

Although Scarlett Johansson, 32, just filed for divorce from her husband of two years, French journalist, Romain Dauriac, on March 7, she’s got no problem with dipping her toes in the dating pool, if the right guy comes along. “Scarlett is not going to wait for potential love to happen. If she happens to want to date someone, she will,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Wow!

In fact, her plans for life after the split are all on her own terms. “She is not going to wait until her divorce is complete,” our source said. “She is going to live her life.” Now, let’s not confuse that for Scarlett inviting some wild slew of men into her life. “She is not interested in bringing a host of new guys in her daughters world, but she will certainly still date and has no problem with doing it sooner than later.” Dang, Scarlett is just as bada– as the characters she portrays on the big screen!

The shocking news of Scarlett’s split came on March 7, when she filed divorce docs in a New York City court, where she requested primary physical custody of she and Romain’s 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

After ScarJo’s super public filing, it didn’t take long for Romain to hit back with a rebuttal of his own. Romain requested for his actress-ex to withdraw her public divorce filing for the sake of their child. “It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public,” Romain said in a statement to People on March 8. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.” The two were reportedly in private negotiations about their split before ScarJo went public with the divorce filing. People also obtained the official divorce filing.

Romain’s lawyer, Hal Mayerson, even told the site that Romain plans to fight for legal custody of his own. “He plans to petition the court to allow him and his daughter to move to France,” Mayerson said. This could get very ugly.

Scarlett and Romain’s relationship was reported to be on the rocks since summer 2016, according to the site, who claimed in Jan. 2017 that the two had been separated for quite some time. Romain and Scarlett have never made sense to me,” a source told the site. “They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.” Yikes.

Scarlett and Romain began dating in 2012 and married in 2014. The actress gave birth to their daughter, Rose, not too long after, that same year. This is the second failed marriage for Scarlett, as her past courtship to actor Ryan Reynolds, 40, came to its demise in 2010. So sad. We truly hope Scarlett and Romain can work something out for the sake of their family.

