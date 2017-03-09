Samantha Bee Drags Trump’s Wiretap Tweet: You ‘Shot Yourself In The D*ck’ & Blamed Obama

One word: Ouch! Samantha Bee didn’t hold back when mocking Donald Trump’s outrageous claim that Barack Obama tapped his phone. The ‘Full Frontal’ host tore apart Donald’s paranoia by hitting the President right where it hurts: in his tiny, little…hands.

Samantha Bee, 47, like didn’t mean to bring up President Donald Trump’s junk, but after Donald, 70, went on his March 4 twitter rant, accusing Barack Obama, 55, had Trump Tower’s “wires tapped,” Sam was left with no choice. During the March 8 episode of Full Frontal, she eloquently summed up Trump’s tirade and how it completely wasted all the goodwill he earned from his Feb. 28 speech to Congress.

“Oh, that’s new. White guy shoots himself in the d*ck, tried to pin it on a black guy. When has that ever happened,” Sam said, as she threw up at least four instances of such a mind-boggling occurrence (five, if you count Trump’s wiretap claim.)

“To be fair, there’s a good chance Trump fell asleep [while] watching news, rolled over on the remote and woke up during The Wire,” Sam theorized, before leaning in to tell the president that Clarke Peters, 64, is “not Obama.”

Sam then pointed out that while the President of the United States of America seems “obsessed” with Obama, the former White House resident doesn’t have a care in the world. “While Trump is flipping out on a daily basis, every picture Obama looks like he’s about to sip a pina colada, laugh and paraglide off to a photo shoot for Essence magazine.”

Obama’s team shot down the wiretapping allegations shortly after Trump made them. “This did not happen. It is false. Wrong,” a former Obama official told CNN. Well, with such short sentences, they’re speaking very similar to how Donald tweets.

Despite providing no evidence that President Obama spied on Donald, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, 45, confirmed that Trump has requested Congress look into it “as part of their investigation into Russian activity [during the 2016 election.” Sean also said that neither the White House nor the President would comment further until “such oversight is conducted.” Does that mean they’re taking Donald’s Twitter account away?

Obama is actually “livid” that Donald would dare accuse him of wiretapping his phones without any evidence. Barack reportedly thinks these wild accusations “undermine the integrity” of the presidency, especially when Trump comes off looking just like a guy who happened to shoot his own genitalia off in during a firearms accident.

