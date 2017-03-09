SplashNews

Shocking audio from a 911 call made by Julian Thicke’s nanny alleges that the six-year-old is so scared of his father, Robin Thicke, that he begs, pleads and cries to avoid spending time with the singer. Listen here.

This is so upsetting. Following Paula Patton’s shocking restraining order filing, which alleged that Robin Thicke, 39, was physically abusive toward their son, Julian, 6, a 911 call made by the child’s nanny has leaked — and it details just how afraid Julian allegedly is of his famous father.

The date of the call is unknown, but it went down while Julian was sitting in Paula’s car ahead of a meet-up with Robin, who was waiting somewhere nearby. “We need you guys to just intervene because we have a court-ordered document that if the child does not want to go with his father, he doesn’t have to go, and now we feel like we’re being forced,” the nanny claims on the call, obtained by TMZ. “We need you to come and force the order.”

After answering a few of the dispatcher’s question, the nanny’s voice seems to grow a bit distressed. “This child is literally begging for me and everyone to call 911,” she says. “That’s how much he does not want to go. He’s six years old and literally every time we have these visits, the night before, the day of, he’s crying, he’s praying to the angels, he’s trying to avoid this like the plague. It needs to end.”

Paula’s documents for a restraining order make similar allegations that Julian is terrified of spending time with his father, but the “Blurred Lines” crooner has denied her claims of physical abuse. A similar situation to this one was caught on camera in January, when Robin called 911 on Paula after she wouldn’t let Julian leave her house to spend time with him (the actress claimed Julian said he did not want to go with his dad that night). The Department of Child and Family Services is currently investigating the family’s situation.

Despite the battle between these exes originally being incredibly volatile, they’re reportedly in the middle of settling privately and amicably, rather than fighting in court.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Robin will lose custody of his son? Do you think Paula and the nanny’s claims are legit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.