Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart: How He Feels About Her Newly Shaved Head

Kristen Stewart stunned us all when she debuted her blonde buzzed hair at the ‘Personal Shopper’ premiere on March 7 in Los Angeles. So what does her ex Robert Pattinson think of her dramatic new look? Find out here! HollywoodLife.com’s has all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kristen Stewart, 26, may have surprised us all with her shaved head, but one person who wasn’t phased by her drastic new look was Robert Pattinson, 30. “Rob absolutely loves Kristen’s new look. When they were dating, she used to run her fingers through the shaved side of his head that he had done for Cosmopolis and say she wanted to shave all her hair off one day. That was back in 2011,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks Kristen can pull off just about any look and still look cool and edgy. Needless to say, he’s a fan.” So are we!

So why the sexy new makeover? As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kristen chopped off all her hair for an exciting new film role. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time for novel’s sake. At some point in your life, you want to be able to do that,” the actress told TODAY’s Willie Geist and Savannah Guthrie on March 9. “The director suggested it and I was like, how did you know? That’s a great idea! I am game… It feels amazing.” And it looks amazing!

Kristen went on reveal her new film role and what the movie is all about. “I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that is on the bottom of the ocean floor, so for me, I was like, it’s practical! I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch ups once I put the helmet on! I must shave my head!” We can’t wait to see her new flick when it comes out!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Kristen’s new look? Do YOU think Rob should shave his head again?

