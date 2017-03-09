‘Riverdale’ Recap: Could Jughead & His Dad Have Something To Do With Jason’s Murder?

Image Courtesy of CW

I’m team Jughead all the way, but this week’s ‘Riverdale’ brought up a few new plot points that made me feel like maybe he’s not so innocent — and maybe his dad’s not either (he is Billy Loomis, after all).

The search for Polly continued this week on Riverdale as the whole Scooby gang hit the woods, while Cheryl and her family did the same — they wanted to find her first. When they found out she was pregnant and had escaped, they assumed this wasn’t the first time she did so and that she killed him. However, Betty was smarter than that — and she had her trusty boyfriend to help. Yes, I’m calling him her boyfriend now since he basically referred to himself as that, too… but I’ll get to that.

Betty remembered that as a kid Polly always hid in the attic, so of course, she found her there once again. However, she found out her parents wanted her to give the baby up, while Cheryl’s parents wanted to keep Jason’s baby. So they planned a meet up with them instead of their own parents. However, Mr. and Mrs. Blossom didn’t show up; instead Cheryl did — she warned them to go away because her parents would hurt the baby. Yas Cheryl, it’s about time. So for now, Polly would live with Veronica.

Now onto Jughead, the most intriguing part of the show. First of all, the show’s opening featured an old school scene honoring the comic book, showing a very preppy Archie asking a very preppy Jughead why he stabbed him in the back. Of course it was a dream Jug was having — he woke up in the high school where he had been crashing. Quickly, Archie found him, found out and insisted that he come live with him.

Archie also found out — along with Veronica — about Jughead and Betty. It was a simple moment of Betty worrying about Polly when Jughead nonchalantly put his arm around her shoulder and she grabbed his hand, as if they’d been dating for years. SWOON. Archie said he was fine with it, of course. I’m not so sure.

Anyway, we also got a deeper look at the darkness that Jughead comes from: his dad FP, who I still refer to as Billy Loomis, had a serious drinking problem but after Archie found out Jughead was homeless, he convinced his dad to give FP another chance. There was a jam session — yes, really — and there was dinner at Pop’s. However, FP revealed to Archie and Jughead that he and Fred Andrews weren’t just colleagues; they actually started the business together, but Fred turned on him. You know, normal parents drama that led to FP’s downward spiral. Very Gossip Girl.

That drama was cut short though when Jughead was brought into custody by police after his fingerprints were found on the car that was lit on fire. The sheriff was surprised to find his prints on file since he used to apparently get into a lot of trouble as a kid, even trying to burn down the elementary school. He couldn’t get ahold of his dad to come to the department, because he had been drinking, but Fred did come for him; he told the sheriff that Jughead was working for him that weekend of Jason’s murder — then he went back to his office and forged the time card. Skeet Ulrich and Cole Sprouse shared a beautiful goodbye moment, with FP promising Jughead he’d try his best. For now though, Juggie would live with Archie.

The episode ended with FP stumbling around his trailer, and Jason’s letterman jacket hanging on the hook. HollywoodLifers, do you think Jughead or his dad were involved in Jason’s murder?

