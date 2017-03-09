Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split After 4 Years Together — What Happened?

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no! Just one day before ‘The Vampire Diaries’ series finale, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have decided to go their separate ways.

Paul Wesley, 34, is a single man once again. Sadly, he and longtime girlfriend, Phoebe Tonkin, 27, have split. The news comes right on the heels of The Vampire Diaries series finale, which will air on Friday, March 10, and is also the show that introduced the former couple to each other.

“The relationship just ran it’s course,” a source told E! Online of the split. In 2012, Paul and Phoebe met and hit it off while filming TVD together. The pair started dating that very summer, and the following year, in 2013, Phoebe left TVD to join the cast of it’s spin-off series, The Originals. “They are still good friends,” the source added.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first major split for Paul, who directed multiple episodes of The Vampire Diaries as well as starring on it. In 2013 he divorced from his first wife, Torrey DeVitto, who also briefly appeared on the supernatural series. The pair originally met in 2007 while working on a film called Killer Movie, and wed four years later in 2011. Five years later it was reported that Torrey was in a new romance with none other than Dancing With The Stars hunk Artem Chigvintsev.

