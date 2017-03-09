Nicki Minaj: Did She Secretly Get Nas To Shut Down Remy Ma’s Diss Track ‘ShETHER’?

REXShutterstock

Did Nicki Minaj just finally respond to Remy Ma’s diss track? Well, there’s more to the Nicki and Remy feud, and this time Nas may be at the center of it! Remy’s diss track about Nicki was reportedly taken down from SoundCloud, and there’s an alleged culprit! See who it apparently is…

Remy Ma, 36, may be fuming right about now. Her scathing diss track about Nicki Minaj, 34, was reportedly taken down from SoundCloud, according to MediaTakeOut on March 9. And, the mastermind behind the alleged take-down is none other than Nicki?! — Well, that’s what the site claims. But, they are also claiming that she wasn’t alone. Nicki reportedly called up Nas, the producer on Remy’s harsh track, and had him remove the song from SoundCloud. So, if this is true, it’s a pretty strategic and unique way for Nicki to respond, right?

The site is playing the blame game with Nicki and Nas, and they are even claiming that Nicki tweeted a cryptic message that could have revealed her involvement in the alleged act. A reported tweet from March 8, [which you can see right here], from Nicki, supposedly said, “Nas was like NAH.” MTO claims the tweet has since been deleted.

Although Nas reportedly had “shETHER” removed from SoundCloud, he allegedly left the song up on iTunes in order to “bag” some cash, according to the site. And, that’s not the only thing — Nas reportedly banned Remy Ma from performing the diss track live, which is apparently why she didn’t belt out the song when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on March 3. Instead, Remy and Fat Joe, 46, performed a medley of their new song, “Money Showers”, and their old smash hit, “Lean Back”. Hmm..

Interestingly enough, Remy hasn’t performed the track at any of her recent shows. The site points out that, that’s due to the reported ban Nas put on the song. On March 7, Remy appeared on Another Round, a Facebook Live session, where she shockingly backtracked on her Nicki diss, and that’s because she reportedly got the hammer put on her from Nas, due to Nicki’s alleged phone call. “I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female,” Remy preached. “I embrace females, I always wanna do some girl-oriented thing, we work so much better when we work together and help each other.” Um, what?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki was really behind the alleged shut down of Remy’s song?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.