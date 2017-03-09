Image Courtesy of Instagram

Attention, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ fans! Mimi Faust is making a statement with the brand new hairdo she revealed after teasing fans with a little scoop on her love life on season six! Check out her new look here!

We always adored Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust‘s flowing raven locks, but we have to admit the new hairdo she debuted on Instagram on March 7 is also on point. The 47-year-old reality TV star flaunted her new very thin dreadlocks, with a few light strands woven in, in a selfie of her smiling brightly.

“Switched up my hair… Thanks you @whereisliz 👍🏽😬 I 💜It…,” Mimi captioned the post, praising Where Is Liz Braids, a stylist whose work has been featured on shows on VH1, Bravo, HBO, BET and E! We have to say, the hair is flawless!

As Mimi switches up her do, she may also be switching up her love life on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Before the season premiered on March 6, Mimi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she had a new boo after splitting from Chris Gould last season.

“I am dating. I am actually dating someone, but I am not dating different people. I’ve been dating one person…,” Mimi told HollywoodLife.com. Fans are starting to think the hot new romance that Mimi is teasing is with the lovely lady she has been linked to for months, WNBA star Tamera Young, 30.

After the season premiere we still don’t know who has stolen Mimi’s heart, but we’re hoping to find out real soon, as the reality TV star says the relationship is “actually going great.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mimi’s new do? Are you excited to see her storyline on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Give us all your thoughts below!

