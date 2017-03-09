Meek Mill Caught Sliding Into His Friend Bow Wow’s Baby Mama’s DMs — See Receipts

REX/Shutterstock

Well, this is awkward. Meek Mill was totally BUSTED for creeping on Bow Wow’s baby mama’s Instagram on Mar. 9, even though the rapper and Joie are still romantically involved with each other. See proof of his flirty social media behavior, right here!

Meek Mill, 29, is barking up the WRONG tree! Any girl who’s ever walked into any bar will tell you that “I have a boyfriend” doesn’t mean diddly squat to a man on the prowl. That’s what happened to Meek, who was caught red-handed flirting with Bow Wow‘s, 30, kinda’ sorta’ girlfriend Joie Chavis on Instagram, according to MediaTakeOut. It makes for an awkward situation since the two rappers are actually FRIENDS! Meek liked one of Joie’s sexiest pictures, where she’s posing for a mirror selfie in a white bathing suit. SEE THE DAMNING EVIDENCE HERE.

But hey, can’t blame a dude for trying? Maybe the hip-hop star is trying to get over ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. The relationship between these two has never been easy to understand, and it’s only gotten more complicated since splitting up around her birthday. Now Meek is getting involved in Nicki’s new romance with Future, warning him that she’s “vicious” and way worse than Ciara. “Meek thinks Future should get out while he can,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As if that wasn’t nasty enough, Meek actually supported an online troll who wrote a mean comment about Nicki’s butt!

It’s probably a healthy idea for Meek and the “Black Barbies” rapper to keep their distance before their feud gets way worse. In the mean time though, Meek should also stay away for Joie, especially because she and Bow Wow have a longstanding history. Together, they share one adorable daughter named Shai Moss. There are plenty of fish in the sea for Meek to chase after. We’d hate for yet ANOTHER Hollywood fight to explode over an Instagram like.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek is trying to flirt with Joie? Or was it an innocent like?

