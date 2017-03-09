Mama June’s Shocking Slimmer Transformation: Watch Her Shrink 10 Sizes

Courtesy of WE TV, SplashNews

We finally have a glimpse of what Mama June Shannon looks like after working hard to loses 10 dress sizes! In the new promo for her upcoming reality show ‘From Not To Hot’ we get a clear look at just how extreme her transformation is. Check it out!

Holy cow! We knew that Mama June Shannon, 37, lost a lot of weight, but until we saw the new teaser for Mama June: From Not To Hot, we didn’t really grasp just how dramatically her body has changed!

In the new 2-minute exclusive teaser from People, Mama June gets forced into trying on a weddng dress by daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, while waiting for her ex Sugar Bear’s fiancee to pick out a flower girl outfit for Honey Boo Boo. “You’ve lost weight and you don’t even know what dress size you are!” pleads Pumpkin as her mom resists.

We’re pretty sure Mama June is pleased with what she sees after slipping into a tiny size 12 dress and posing in front of the mirror. “I may not want to be getting married, but damn I look mighty hot in a wedding dress,” she gushes. So sweet!

Her daughters are clearly proud of her, too, with Pumpkin saying “I mean she did go from a size 22 to a size 12 which is damn good for her,” while Alana coos her approval. How could they not be thrilled? Mama June looks AMAZING! This is the first time we’ve actually seen her insane progress after losing a rumored 300 pounds, and even though she looks great, this isn’t the final product! Mama June now wears a size 4, but we’re just going to have to watch the show to see how all that hard work paid off.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the amazing teaser video? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.