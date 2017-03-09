Lorde Shares ‘Liability’ & Announces Album Release Date: Listen To The Honest Track Here

First ‘Green Light’, and now this? Lorde is on fire, to say the least. You can listen to ‘Liability’, the next track off her upcoming album, right here. Oh, and she also revealed when her new album will finally arrive!

Praise the Lorde! The 20-year-old songstress has given us the gift of another beautiful track off her highly-anticipated album Melodrama today, March 9, and you can take a listen above.

We’re already obsessed. Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics:

They say, “You’re a little much for me

You’re a liability

You’re a little much for me”

So they pull back, make other plans

I understand, I’m a liability

And it didn’t stop there. Lorde, AKA Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, also tweeted this vital piece of information:

oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF — Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017

Ded. Say it with us: THAT’S NOT SOON ENOUGH!

Anyway, Lorde revealed that she’s really proud of the song in a new interview with fellow New Zealander Zane Lowe. “I love the song so much and it feels so starkly truthful to me,” she shared. “And I think everyone knows what that’s like, to just feel like a f*cking liability.” Preach.

“I’m really proud of this bit of songwriting,” she added. “I feel like I got somewhere they hadn’t been before, which is always a nice feeling as a songwriter.”

Finally, Lorde teased fans one day earlier with a sample of the lyrics from “Liability”, and though people guessed it was from a new song, they couldn’t have known what was in store.

🥀 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:28am PST

As you listen to the gorgeous song, let us remind you that this woman is not even legal yet. What a boss.

