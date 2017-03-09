Kirk Frost: Alleged Baby Mama Jasmine Claims He Seduced & Abandoned Her

Courtesy of Instagram

Jasmine Washington claims married ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Kirk Frost seduced and abandoned her, according to a shocking report on March 9. During the course of their ‘secret relationship,’ Jasmine allegedly became ‘his kept woman.’

Jasmine Washington, 27, reportedly claimed Kirk Frost, 47, seduced and abandoned her, according to BOSSIP on March 9. She said Kirk deserted her and their alleged son when she decided to end the romance. Jasmine sued the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star in Jan. to prove he fathered Kannon Mekhi Washington, while still married to Rasheeda, 34. Jasmine revealed they enjoyed a “secret relationship” and he encouraged her not to work, according to the publication. Now, she reportedly wants him to pay child support as well as her pricey legal fees.

Jasmine became his “kept woman” and Kirk gave her a living allowance in addition to a car to drive as an incentive to stay with him, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP. Meanwhile, her paternity case against him has come to a standstill. Jasmine reportedly hasn’t been able to serve Kirk with her complaint, which could push back the case or lead to it being dismissed. She supposedly asked a judge to hold a hearing about the situation next month.

As fans of L&HH witnessed on March 6, Rasheeda learned about her hubby’s rumored mistress on the premiere episode of season six. Jasmine told Yung Joc, 33, and Karlie Redd, 38, that Kirk was her young son’s father, but he ran home and denied all of the shocking allegations to his wife Rasheeda. She seemed to have his back when he told her about Jasmine’s claims, but she also made it clear it would be a major problem if he was lying. They’ve been married since 2009.

“Kirk will never stop these games but he’s also never going to leave Rasheeda,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jasmine has been going around saying that Kirk is gonna leave his wife for her but that’s never going to happen. He tells these chicks what they want to hear but that’s all it is, sweet talking.” Hopefully, all of this drama gets squared away soon!

