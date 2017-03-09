Courtesy of Instagram

As rumors fly that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with his baby mama, the reality star is putting herself first — and she shared a super sexy Instagram pic to prove it!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, celebrated International Women’s Day by wearing a super sexy, red House Of CB dress…and of course, she showed off the look on Instagram. The skintight mini featured a majorly plunging neckline, which allowed the 33-year-old to flaunt some major cleavage, as she posed with her hand on her hip with a sultry look for the camera.

In the pic, the reality star seems totally unfazed by March 8 reports that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, has been cheating on her with his baby mama, Jordy Craig. It’s unclear if the reason for that is that the rumors are total BS or if she’s trying to rub how good she looks in his face, but either way, she’s totally slaying!

Although Khloe and Tristan have only been together since the end of last summer, they’ve been basically inseparable in recent months, with Khloe even taking up a residence in Cleveland, where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers. The pair just went on a romantic vacation together at the end of last month, too! However, Khloe’s also been in California with her family for several days now, which seems like the longest amount of time she’s spent away from her man in quite awhile. Things can change quickly, after all!

Tristan and Jordy’s baby was born at the end of 2016, and according to the new report from OK! magazine, the bball star has been using the little one as his cover to spend time with his ex. Khloe has been hurt by cheating before, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that she’s definitely “worried” about her man straying…but we’re hoping this time the report is nothing more than just a rumor!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan actually cheated on Khloe? What do you think of her latest sexy pic?

