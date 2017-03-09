Justine Skye Releasing Irredescent Highlighter With MAC & We Need It Now

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC gals and guys, are you ready for a new collection? They are releasing their ‘Future Forward’ collaborations with Justine Skye, Dua Lipa, and Lee Hi very soon. Find out where and when below!

The Future is now! MAC is releasing a new Future Forward collection this Spring, the brand announced on March 9.

In a press release, they said: “Colour meets the cutting edge of sound. M·A·C teams up with three women shaking up the music industry with their passion, skill and style with M∙A∙C Future Forward. Diving deep into their creative selves, intoxicating R&B songstress Justine Skye, sultry Londoner Dua Lipa and K-pop hero Lee Hi unlock their artistic visions through limited-edition colour statements.”

This is truly a worldwide collection and it’s going to be amazing!

Justine’s product is an “iridescent powder — a soft purple with pink pearl.” It’s available in North America on April 13, and internationally in May. This product will be $27.

Dua Lipa is releasing a “clear lip gloss with multi-pearl color” that will be available in North America on May 25 and internationally in June. It will be sold for $21.

Lee Hi is releasing a deep red matte lipstick, available in North America on June 29 and internationally in July! It will only be $17!

We are looking forward to the entire collection but especially to Justine’s amazing powder highlighter — OMG, it’s out of this world in that campaign photo! Obsessed!

Justine is also a brand ambassador for Dark and Lovely haircare, specifically their newest Go Intense! haircolor shade called Passion Plum. Justine is known for her gorgeous purple hair, so this is a perfect fit!

Justine says: “My haircolor is super important to my look because it helps define who I am. It’s a characteristic of mine that makes me feel comfortable and different from the rest. I’m a purple girl!”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Justine Skye’s MAC collection? Are you looking forward to all of the Future Forward collaborations?

