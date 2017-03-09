Justin Bieber Gushes Over Ex Sofia Richie In Sweet Message — ‘Ur So Pretty’

Justin Bieber isn’t just the friendliest ex-boyfriend, he’s also the flirtiest! Months after calling it quits with Sofia Richie, the tattooed heartthrob commented ‘ur so pretty’ on one of her sizzling Instagram pictures. Read all the shocking details, right here!

Do ex-boyfriends have some kind of radar? As soon as the girl moves on and starts enjoying single life again they pop up out of no where with some kind of cliché message. That’s exactly what happened to Sofia Richie, 18, on Mar. 9. The star was minding her own business, posting sexy pictures on Instagram when ex-beau Justin Bieber, 23, commented, “ur so pretty” on her profile. UM, WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?! Could this lead to a reconciliation? Let’s put our detective skills to work.

Both Justin and the former Brandy Melville model are single, so it makes sense that he would write something flirty on her page. But is Sofia into it? It appears the rising star is more focused on her modeling career than hanging out with boys, appearing in sizzling campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. Plus, she was having a blast with Brooklyn Beckham on their bowling date. Needless to say the blonde stunner is HOT STUFF right now, and Justin wants in on the action…again. Maybe it’s true, we don’t realize what we have until it’s gone.

So, why did Justin and Sofia breakup in the first place? Their romance started out hot and heavy in Aug of 2016., but unfortunately only lasted about six weeks thanks to the “Sorry” singer’s wandering eye. “Justin loves dating, and occasionally a girl will grab his eye for a brief moment, but then he finds himself missing the benefits of bachelorhood,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when they split. Maybe Justin is finally ready to commit to just one girl.

