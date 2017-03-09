Joseph Duggar Is Courting Kendra Caldwell & She’s ‘Looking Forward To Side Hugs’

Image Courtesy of TLC

It’s courting time for yet another Duggar! This time it’s Joseph who is finally going to get some quality side hugging time with his new lady Kendra Caldwell. We’ve got more details on the happy couple.

We”re so used to seeing the Duggar daughters get engaged and married and finally one of the sons is now doing some courting. 22-year-old Joseph Duggar is getting to share exciting side hugs with 18-year-old Kendra Caldwell who he met — where else? — in church. “We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” Joseph shared with PEOPLE. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

Kendra added that “I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life. It’s a really wonderful moment!” Joe revealed in a video on duggarfamily.com that they first started talking about six months ago and totally hit it off as they share many of the same interests.

Since the Duggars are deeply religious and incredibly chaste, the new couple is going to be getting to explore all sorts of things that they didn’t get to do before their courting became official. Kendra gushed, “I’m looking forward to the side hugs and getting to do phone calls and texting and also getting to do ministry stuff together out in public and everyone knowing that we’re courting.” By Duggar family rules, courting is “dating with a purpose” and kissing and hand holding are not allowed, so side hugs is the only physical contact these two are going to have unless they get engaged.

It seems like love is really in the air for the Duggar kids these days, as Joe’s 19-year-old sister Joy-Anna just got engaged to boyfriend Austin Forsyth on Mar. 2. That came right on the heels of Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, tying the knot during the Feb. 20 Counting On two-hour special, and now Joe and Kendra’s courtship will play out on the same show.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseph and Kendra will get engaged and marry before 2017 ends?

