Jennifer Lopez Hints She May Have A Sex Tape — Watch Her Shocking Reveal

Yowza! Jennifer Lopez stopped by ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ Mar. 8 and she came to play. We’ve got the details on how the superstar wouldn’t deny that she might have a sex tape out there.

If there’s any talk show that’s going to get a star’s inner most secrets out, it’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and boy did he have fun with guest Jennifer Lopez Mar. 8. The host with the most got the 47-year-old superstar to play a game of “Fifty Shades of Blue” in honor of her NBC drama where he asked her about naughty bedroom habits. When Andy Cohen asked if she had ever videotaped herself in action, she just blushed and smiled. Her co-star Ray Liotta, 62, was very quick with a “no,” yet our Jennifer wouldn’t deny she’s made a sex tape! OMG, now we’re trying to imagine who her lucky partner in video could be!

JLo was straight forward about her other sensuous habits, saying that she’s okay with handcuffs in the bedroom as, “It depends on my mood.” Naughty girl! She gave a great big “no” to the thought of threesomes, and she does like the lights on during sex, because “I like to see.” Jennifer she said she “loves” to spoon after sex, but finds role-playing is “stupid.”

We’re sure this is all great information for her new sweetie Alex Rodriguez, 41, as JLo is now dating former Yankees slugger. A source told Page Six that, “They have been seeing each other for a few weeks, and were together in LA this past weekend. They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.” PEOPLE later confirmed the two are dating, but unfortunately the show actually taped Mar. 7, the day before the story broke so host Andy didn’t know to go there.

JLo has been hard at work on the promotional trail for the second season of her gritty NBC police drama Shades of Blue, and at this point it seems like she really has hit up about every show possible. She even made her first ever stop by The Daily Show and dropped the big confirmation that she and Drake, 30, are definitely not dating. We didn’t think she would be able to top that giant revelation, but she sure did on WWHL by not denying that she’s made a sex tape.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jennifer’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live? Who do you think she might have made a sex tape with?

