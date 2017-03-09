Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Why Their Romance Is Getting ‘Serious Fast’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, boy! Things between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are progressing pretty quickly, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, and we’ve got the deets on this super hot new romance.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is not wasting any time moving on from Drake, 30, with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, 41. We here at HollywoodLife.com have EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jennifer and Alex first connected at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Miami, Florida in February 2017, and that they’ve been “inseparable” ever since!

“ARod always had a thing for JLo, but she was always with someone, and he was always with someone,” a source close to the hot new couple tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that they “really got to know each other” after Miami. “She invited him to her show in Vegas, which he gladly accepted, and ever since then they have been inseparable.”

What’s a better pick-up line then, “Hey handsome, wanna come see me put on a flawless performance in Las Vegas?” Let’s be honest, that would work for just about anyone… not just the stunning J.Lo!

Our source also shared that, “Obviously that can’t be with each other every day because of their schedules, but they text and talk everyday. It’s getting serious fast.” Wow! Although it feels like just yesterday she was dating Drizzy, we are super glad to hear that Jennifer may have found her next great love in Alex. If she’s happy, we’re happy!

Speaking of being happy, J.Lo helped two lucky backup dancers find their happily ever after by assisting in their proposal during her live Vegas show recently. Jennifer let the show stop so that one dancer, Lake Smits, could come on stage dressed to impress in a black suit and propose to another dancer, Tera Perez. Obviously, she said yes!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Jennifer and Alex could be the real deal? Comment below, let us know!

