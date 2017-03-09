Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Why She ‘Absolutely Loves’ That He’s A Father

SplashNews

How sweet! Things seem to be going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and her new beau Alex Rodriguez. It looks like he came into her life at a convenient time and has everything that J. Lo is looking for in a man. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is dating former MLB star Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez, 41, and the two seem to be doing just dandy together. They manage to get a decent amount of time together despite having busy schedules, but they’re making time for their careers as well. There is also one special quality that J. Lo appreciates about her man — he’s a daddy!

“Jen absolutely loves that Alex is a father and she absolutely loves that with him being retired he has a lot of time to devote to a relationship,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Aside from being a parent to his daughters, Natasha and Ella, A-Rod is still a working man — something else his lady likes about him. “But she also loves that he still has jobs with the Yankees and TV to still be active while she does her own thing.”

“But the father part was the instant attraction and then everything else that is falling into place isn’t bad either,” our source continued. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, things are really starting to pick up for the two as they do what they can to keep in touch. An insider revealed: “A-Rod always had a thing for J-Lo, but she was always with someone, and he was always with someone,” adding that they can’t see each other too often “because of their schedules, but they text and talk every day. It’s getting serious fast.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think these two have a sparkling romance ahead? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

