Iggy Azeala’s Warning To Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Will Cheat On You

International Women’s Day may have passed, but that’s not stopping Iggy Azalea from keeping its memory alive. The singer is looking out for her girl, Khloe Kardashian, and wants her to know she’s risking ‘serious heartbreak’ trusting Tristan Thompson with his ex. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Iggy Azalea, 26, knows a lot about heartbreak when it comes to dealing with men. Especially, those who are still connected to their exes. That said, The New Classic artist is trying to get word to Khloe Kardashian, 32, that Tristan Thompson, 25, may break her heart if she’s not careful.

“Iggy’s not trying to be salty or hate on Tristan but she’s hit up French [Montana], and told her he needs to put Khloe up on game and warn her that she’s putting herself at risk for serious heartbreak with him,” a source close to Iggy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Iggy explained to French that these basketball players are no joke and don’t care whose heart they break in their quest to bang every girl that breathes.”

“Iggy still feels some type of way after Nick [Young] cheated on her and then on top of that got his baby mama pregnant – again,” the source continued. “She’s sticking to the girl code and would hate for Khloe to experience the same type of pain she did. She’s hoping French gets to her before it’s too late.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, it’s really hard for KoKo to ignore the rumors that TT and his baby mama, Jordy Craig, are still hooking up. In fact, we’re told Khloe’s hired some private eyes to keep tabs on her dude. “She loves Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

