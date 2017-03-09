The end is here — and Elena is a big part of it. Grab your tissues and get ready to say goodbye to ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ but first say welcome back to Nina Dobrev. In a new clip of the finale, the Salvatore brothers reveal how it’s possible that Elena is alive.

In the new clip, first shared on Entertainment Tonight, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) come walking into their living room, angry, claiming that Katherine had “won.” However, they quickly notice that Elena’s coffin is open and well, she’s not in it.

“Earlier, Bonnie’s heart stopped,” Stefan says, surprised, to Damon. “She said she saw Elena.”

With that, and we knew it was coming because we’ve already seen that part, Elena comes walking around the corner in that epic blue dress and reunites with Damon and Stefan. The penultimate episode ended with Bonnie getting a nose bleed after hearing the bell ring, courtesy of Vicki Donovan, and then she passed out in Stefan’s arms. So she briefly died and saw Elena? But she’s still alive? We still have so many questions.

HollywoodLife.com recently caught up with season one’s EP, Marcos Siega who couldn’t help but reminisce about the show. “From casting the pilot, I remember doing auditions in my home with Nina [Dobrev] and, God, there were so many Stefans and Damons,” he told us. “I would drag Nina too and they would come to my house and we would read with these guys and then we did screen tests.”

He also told us that he did a screen test on the set of Nip/Tuck with Nina, but she didn’t click with other Stefans or Damons. “Then when Ian read, he was just so Damon. I mean, you know that now, but it’s funny when the first time someone comes in and does something and it clicks and you go, ‘That’s it. Nobody is going to do that better. He kind of is Damon.’ And that’s it.”

For Stefan it was tougher, he revealed. “I think we got really lucky with Paul. He embodied the right amount of mystery and darkness and I don’t know it’s one of those things you hope for,” he added.

HollywoodLifers, are you ready for TVD to be over? The finale airs on Friday, March 10 at 9PM ET on The CW.