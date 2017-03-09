Hillary Clinton Debuts New Blonde Pixie Cut — See Her Hair Makeover

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

Hillary Clinton just debuted a brand new hairstyle and we are freaking out! She cut her hair into a cute blonde pixie cut and it looks amazing. What do you guys think of her new hairstyle — do you like it?

Hillary Clinton, 69, took to Snapchat on International Women’s Day, March 8th, when she showed off a brand new hairstyle. She cut her hair into a short little pixie cut and it actually looks amazing! Hillary has had the same short hairstyle for years, but she has officially switched up her look and we can’t decide if we love her new look or if we miss her old hair. What do you think?

Hillary posted a video of herself on her Snapchat and she’s wearing red in honor of ‘A Day Without a Woman’, a movement created by the organizers of the Women’s March, to protest the economic inequality and prejudice faced by women in the workplace. In the video, Hillary says, “There’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, healthcare, jobs. Every issue is a woman’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion.”

While Hillary’s short little speech on Snapchat was amazing, it was her brand new haircut that truly stole the spotlight and everyone is flipping out. She chopped her hair off and rocked a brand new blonde pixie cut with shaggy bangs in the front and she looks so chic! Twitter is blowing up with people praising her new ‘do saying hilarious things like, “i’m going to go to the hair salon and be like gimme the hillary clinton blonde plz,” – @mylilhillbean and “@HillaryClinton’s new hair is a game changer. #HappyInternationalWomensDay,” – @acapeneka.

We love Hillary’s new pixie cut — it is so fresh and chic! What do you guys think of her new hair makeover?

