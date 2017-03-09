‘Harry Potter’ Actor Jim Tavare Breaks Neck & Punctures Lung In Horrific Car Accident

Image Courtesy of Facebook

This is absolutely horrifying! Jim Tavare, the actor who played Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron, in ‘Harry Potter’ has been in a horrible car wreck and is badly injured. Get all the details on his terrifying accident here.

Harry Potter fans, brace yourself for terrible news, as Jim Tavaré — the actor who portrayed Tom, the owner of the beloved Leaky Cauldron — was in a horrific car accident on March 6 that resulted in him sustaining multiple injuries, including a broken neck, a punctured lung and 15 broken ribs. Oh my god! What a terrifying experience.

Jim’s wife was able to take to Facebook on March 7 to let fans know her husband’s status. “This is Laura here,” Jim’s wife wrote on his Facebook page. “Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.”

“This is for real, not a movie role,” she continued. “Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.” We cannot believe how badly injured Jim is and we are hoping that he pulls through this okay. Laura did not reveal where the car crash occurred, but Jim spends the majority of his time in Los Angeles, according to The Guardian.

Jim appeared as Tom in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and has a long history as an actor, having trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England. He also cowrote and starred in the BAFTA-winning series The Sketch Show.

