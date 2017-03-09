‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Meredith Gets Caught Between Nathan & Alex

Courtesy of YouTube

It’s not exactly the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ threesome we would have hoped for, but seeing Meredith get caught between Nathan and Alex on the March 9 episode was pretty interesting. Could Alex be affecting Meredith’s potential romance with Riggs? Read our recap below!

OK, so Meredith didn’t exactly have a threesome with Nathan and Alex on the March 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, but she did get caught between them in a professional way. Specifically, when the guys butted heads over a case they were working on together, Meredith automatically took Alex’s side. And why wouldn’t she? She has a lot of loyalty towards him, which was proven when she told Nathan he’s not going to win her over by angering Alex. But it does seem like Meredith has feelings for Riggs, so the entire situation is a bit complicated. So much so, in fact, that when Riggs actually asked Meredith out on an actual date, she couldn’t come up with an answer. Or rather, he didn’t let her. Instead, he told her to give him an answer when she “knows.”

Elsewhere, Richard, Jackson, April and Catherine tackled a trauma case that only got more intense thanks to hospital politics. Richard and Jackson are still upset with Catherine for hiring Minnick, and since Jackson seems to have no interest in the Avery “business,” Catherine started grooming April as her protege. Obviously, that also annoyed Jackson. They’re a complicated family and not one we’d ever want to be a part of.

And speaking of complicated family dynamics, spouses Owen and Amelia finally came face-to-face, when she agreed to participate on an operation with Maggie. Amelia tried getting in and out of the hospital without being seen, but when she saw Owen, she jumped at the chance to work with him on a patient. But then, when he started demanding answers for her disappearance and where this leaves their relationship, she did everything she could to avoid the conversation. He wants kids and she doesn’t, so eventually they’re going to have a pretty heated conversation, and she knows only one of them will come out a winner.

Sadly, one person’s already a loser, and his name is Richard. Tragically, he walked in on Arizona kissing Minnick after she repeatedly told him that she’s on HIS side. Bad move, Arizona, bad move.

