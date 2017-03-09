Kailyn Lowry’s Mystery Baby Daddy Revealed By Farrah Abraham? ‘It’s Not A Secret’

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Did Farrah Abraham solve the mystery of who Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY from Farrah herself that Kail’s secret man is actually right under our noses! And according to a new report, he’s someone who’s super close to the show! Get more details here.

Ok, so while Farrah Abraham, 25, didn’t EXACTLY let the cat out of the bag, she did tell us that Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry‘s, 24, baby daddy is someone who has been hiding in plain sight all along — and apparently, she already knows who it is! “It’s not a secret, look and you will know,” Farrah revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh come on, Farrah — give us a little more than that!

But while Farrah seems to be keeping tight-lipped about Kailyn’s mystery man for now, Teen Mom fans have their own suspicions of who it is! For example, according to The Hollywood Gossip, the father of Kailyn’s third child is MTV producer Jeremy “JC” Cueva, who was rumored to be dating Kailyn even before the pregnancy bombshell. The publication did admit though that so far both parties have denied that he’s the dad. But considering he could lose his job if the rumors were true, we’re not surprised!

The site was also quick to point out that Teen Mom producers are often super close with the girls they film, which is not typical on most reality shows. In fact, the end of Jeremy’s engagement to Brooke Wehr is allegedly because he cheated with a cast member of Teen Mom 2! And while that hasn’t been confirmed, the point remains, Kailyn and JC are definitely close.

“I think I have a really good relationship with Kail,” the producer has previously said, adding that when they met, “I was a new person coming in.” “Her previous field producer had been with her for years and years. I had big shoes to fill, but I think I did a good job. I joke around with her a lot.”

Jeremy added, “She likes me as a person, but she hates that I have to be a producer sometimes. We get along really great, and I think she respects me.” However, when fans have asked her via Twitter if she and JC are more than just friends, the reality star has replied, “Omg no! He’s my producer!” Looks like at this point, only time will tell — but we also may never know the truth!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kailyn’s baby daddy truly is a producer of Teen Mom 2? Do you think Kailyn will ever reveal his identity?

