Emma Watson Oils Her Pubic Hair: Here’s Why You Should Too

Ever think Hermione would introduce you to the benefits of having well-oiled pubic hair? No? We didn’t either, but in a new interview, Emma Watson reveals her surprising beauty routine, and you’ll want to know all about the one product she can’t live without.

“I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair,” Emma Watson, 26, revealed in an interview with Into the Gloss on March 6. “It’s an amazing all-purpose product,” she added. There you have it!

Applying oil to the pubic area is actually quite common, and it can really help with ingrown hairs, or softening in general. The product that Emma likes in particular is 100% natural, and is made with grape seed and jojoba oils with vitamins A and E. A bottle costs $39 and lasts approximately 6 months — not bad! Customers also point out that the product smells “very pleasant” and isn’t greasy, which is, you know, super important for down there. Finally, it’s especially useful for those who aren’t a fan of Brazilians!

Apart from that unexpected favorite product, the Beauty and the Beast star went into detail about why she doesn’t like to wear too much makeup. “I want to be able to see [my freckles]. When we were filming Beauty and the Beast, I insisted on keeping my freckles as a part of the movie,” Emma shared. “There are so many young girls who are going through puberty who really hate having them, so I felt the need to say that I have them and that I think the look of natural skin is beautiful.” Love this woman.

