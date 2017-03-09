Ed Sheeran Perfectly Covers Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’ — Must Listen

Yes, please! Ed Sheeran performed a beautiful acoustic version of Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’, and we’re totally obsessed with it.

Ed Sheeran, 26, covered the song he co-wrote with Justin Bieber, 23, and it seriously makes us wonder why he didn’t record his own version, too. While performing “Love Yourself” with nothing but an acoustic guitar in an empty venue, Ed brought the song down a notch and gave it a whole new life. It’s a stunning rendition, for sure!

“Hi, I’m Ed Sheeran in session here and this is my cover, kind of, of Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’,” Ed said during the intro, obviously feeling a little awkward about “covering” a song he actually wrote. But the performance is beautiful and showcases just how phenomenal of a performer Ed is, even when he’s just doing it acoustically.

At the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5, Ed graciously accepted the award for Best Lyrics when it was announced that “Love Yourself” had won. Sadly Justin couldn’t be there to nab the award himself, but Ed was more than happy to do it for him along with their third co-writer, Benny Blanco.

You may not know this, but “Love Yourself” isn’t the only song Ed has co-written with Justin. He also wrote “Cold Water”, as well as One Direction‘s “Little Things”, “Tattoo” by Hilary Duff, and Rudimental‘s “Lay It All On Me”. We are definitely enjoying Ed’s new album, Divide, but we sure can’t wait to see what — and with who — he works on next!

