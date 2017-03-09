Drake Devastated That Jennifer Lopez Is Moving On — She’s The One That Got Away

REX/Shutterstock

Too little, too late. Poor Drake is beyond devastated that Jennifer Lopez is moving on so quickly with new beau Alex Rodriguez, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Now she’ll forever be remembered as the one girl who got away. Here’s the scoop!

You don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Newly single Drake, 30, is starting to feel the repercussions of Jennifer Lopez‘s, 47, new romance with Alex Rodriguez, 41, and it’s really eating him up inside. “Drake hates the news because he feels like he let her get away, and now Alex is enjoying the relationship he could have had with her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At the same time, he understands that Alex is in a different place in his life and is the person Jen needs right now.” Awww!

With a skyrocketing career and an international music tour, the “One Dance” rapper likely wasn’t in a position to settle down. The long distance dating and conflicting schedules proved to be too much for his romance with JLo — but maybe Alex can step up to the plate. “Alex is more on her wavelength,” the source continues. “Drake might not like it, but he will have to deal with it. He’s not going to bother to interfere because he respects Jen and her decisions, even though he thinks he’s the better man.”

It must suck for the hip-hop star to see his former love moving on so quickly, especially because their relationship started out so strong and passionate. Drake and JLo spent nearly every night together, but when work called for him to travel to Europe, things fell apart. JLo even confirmed her single status on The Daily Show to host Trevor Noah — but was she telling the whole truth? The bootylicious singer has reportedly been dating the MLB superstar for a few MONTHS, and now we all feel foolish for not catching them sooner! That was one well-kept secret.

