‘The Bachelor’: Corinne Olympios Secretly Engaged While Dating Nick Viall? Ex Speaks

Yikes! Shocking reports on March 8 claimed that Corinne Olympios might have actually had a fiance while dating Nick Viall on ‘The Bachelor,’ and though she denies it, a different ex named Keith Berman claims that the rumors are true! Here’s the scoop.



Corinne Olympios, 24, may be done on The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean the drama is stopping! Keith Berman, who insists he’s just an “old friend” that hooked up with her a couple of times, has put her on blast, claiming the rumors about her being engaged during the show are 100% real! You can see his full blog post on the topic RIGHT HERE.

The former makeout-buddy reveals what went down between him and Corinne after he defended her during the show, and apparently things got pretty tense. While he claims that they never actually dated and only hung out four times, a report calling him her ex sent her alleged REAL fiance into a rage. “Ooo trust me he is very real people, he exists!” says Keith.

Not only has Keith heard of the fiance, he actually talked to him on the phone! “Why did he care so much?” asked Keith. “Well he figured out the timeline of us hanging out was two years ago and sooner; and they’ve apparently been dating/together for 3 years so you do the math, he thought she cheated on him. Or at least that’s what I thought he was mad about when he was yelling at me on the phone!”

Keith describes the convo as VERY unpleasant, saying she threw “me into a 3-way phone call with him only to get my ear chewed out by him!!! I was ambushed! Then after he didn’t let me get a word in the first time and hung up on us, we spoke afterward some more. She was like, sorry, I guess he doesn’t want to speak with you.”

Apparently Keith planned to keep this a secret, but on March 7 Corinne said this: “No. I’m not engaged. Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous. Keith Berman and I literally, literally are zero. Never were anything, never anything. He is the last person on the planet that I ever thought would have a media scandal. What? I’m so confused.”

Keith took offense to that, and put her on blast, saying “If your going to come at me Corinne your going to get EXPOSED! Your Bachelor stint was a complete sham and now the whole town knows it! You HAD A FIANCÉE THE ENTIRE SHOW! You FAKED THE WHOLE THING! Trust me I know exactly who her “Mystery man/ real ex boyfriend/fiancée” is!”

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Keith about the damning post, and he told us “It is disappointing Corrine made some poor decisions and now everyone knows the truth about her. It sucks that she was not more honest with America about her real boyfriend. She was hiding everything.” Yikes!

