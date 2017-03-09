The ‘Fate Of The Furious’ is looking seriously epic! Teaming up for the movie’s soundtrack are Camila Cabello and Pitbull, who just dropped their catchy new song titled, ‘Hey Ma.’ Take a listen to the hot track and just try not to get it stuck in your head.

Think of the ingredients that go into a Blockbuster action film. Sleek sports cars, sexy women, and a killer soundtrack are definitely at the top of the list. Fans of the Fast And The Furious franchise will be STOKED to know that Camila Cabello, 20, and Pitbull, 36, just added their epic talents to the latest installment, Fate Of The Furious, also known as the eighth chapter. The singers dropped new single “Hey Ma” on Mar. 8 that’s featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

Thank you to the fans in our Fast family around the globe. pic.twitter.com/dDgXgRh5fC — Fate Of The Furious (@FastFurious__8) December 17, 2016

Yes the whole thing is in Spanish, but even if you don’t speak the language you have to admit that it’s seriously catchy and makes you want to dance! Can’t you just imagine Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and the rest of the cast driving their race cars on the sandy beaches of some exotic paradise to this song with the windows down? The track, also featuring J Balvin has instantly become a hit. As if we needed yet ANOTHER reason to buy tickets to see Fate Of The Furious! The highly-anticipated film is already racking up so much buzz prior to its Apr. 14, 2017 release. OMG, THAT’S SO SOON!

Speaking on her collaboration with Pitbull and Balvin, Camila gushed that life away from Fifth Harmony has been pretty sweet. “I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible franchise, especially with it being filmed in my original home of Cuba,” the singer spilled to Entertainment Weekly. Ever since Camila left the girl group, we’ve been dying to know what she’s been up to. Clearly this new song answers all of our questions — and prayers! It’s so damn good!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of “Hey Ma?” Is it already stuck in your head?